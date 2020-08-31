MTC buses to be operated only within Chennai police limits in bid to prevent congestion

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thousands of daily wage workers who lost their livelihoods during the COVID-19 lockdown can heave a sigh of relief as public transportation is set to resume in Chennai.

After the state government relaxed the lockdown curbs, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will resume bus services from Tuesday. The buses will ply in areas covered under Chennai police limits. Beyond that, commuters can use mofussil and town services.

The buses in the northern part of the city will be operated till Ennore and on the east side till Kanathur and Chemmanchery. Similarly, buses will run upto Thirunindravur on the western suburbs and Peerkankaranai on the south western outskirts.

Hence, commuters plying to Kovalam, Mamallapuram, Siruseri, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu and Guduvanchery will have to get down at the border bus stands in Chennai police limits and board another bus.

“About 3000 buses are ready to go into service on Tuesday. The bus services will be resumed completely depending on public patronage,” said a senior MTC official.

On Monday, as part of preparations for resuming the services, buses have been disinfected at depots. “The batteries have been inspected. Fuel condition, air pressure and other mandatory checks have been carried out for the buses. The buses will be provided with hand sanitisers,” said the MTC official adding that commuters without masks will not be allowed into the bus.

As part of the COVID-19 containment measures, the government restricted the carrying capacity of the buses to 60 percent. The 55-seater mofussil bus can carry up to 32 passengers, while 40-seater town buses are allowed to carry up to 24 passengers.

The conductors have been briefed about social distancing and precautionary measure to be taken during travel. Sources said drivers and conductors had been advised not to run the buses, if they are overloaded.

Restricting the transportation within the police limits is aimed at preventing congestion in buses. “The buses will drop the passengers at the last bus stop at the borders where the Chennai

police limits end. From there, mofussil and town buses will be operated to Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts,” explained the official.

Bus services across the state were suspended on March 23 on account of the lockdown. After 68 days, on June 1, 50 percent of buses resumed operations in 33 districts, except Chennai,

Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu.

The state was divided into eight zones, each comprising three to seven districts, to ease transportation. But curbs were again imposed within 25 days owing to a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the districts. Since June 25, bus services have remained suspended till August 31.