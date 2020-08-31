NITI Aayog report ranks Tami Nadu third in Export Prepadeness Index

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu ranks third in the NITI Aayog’s Export Prepadeness Index (EPI) -2020 report, which was released recently. TN ranks behind Gujarat and Maharashtra. The index ranked states on four key parameters policy, business ecosystem, export ecosystem and export performance.

The index also considers 11 sub-pillars -- export promotion policy; institutional framework; business environment; infrastructure; transport connectivity; access to finance; export infrastructure; trade support; R&D infrastructure; export diversification; and growth orientation.

According to the reports, TN contributed 46 per cent of automobile export while it is 19 per cent in textile export and 19 per cent in electronics export. According to the tweet posted by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday,

“The State has achieved the rank due to able administration, skilled workforce, more number of factories, excellent resources, 5 big and 22 small harbours, two international airports and local airports.”