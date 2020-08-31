Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, CM Edappadi Palaniswami extend Onam greetings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and other leaders extended Onam greetings. Governor Banwarilal Purohit said, “On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my heartiest greetings to the Malayalee brothers and sisters.”

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “Thiruvonam is celebrated without any differences of caste and religion.”

On behalf of AIADMK, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and CM in a joint statement said, “On this auspicious day, love, peace, happiness and prosperity will prevail.” DMK president MK Stalin said, “The festival stands for equality, brotherhood and harmony,” and recalled former CM Karunanidhi declared a local holiday in 2006. TNCC president KS Alagiri, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, TMC president GK Vasan and others extended greetings.