STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Wanted history-sheeter shows up at BJP event to join party, narrowly escapes police

BJP leader Murugan said that he was not aware of the background of every person, approaching to join in the party.

Published: 31st August 2020 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A history-sheeter, who has six murder cases pending against him, escaped narrowly when police learnt that he is joining the BJP in an event presided by the party's state president L Murugan near Vandalur on Monday and rounded up the venue.

The Chengalpattu district police said they have managed to arrest four of the history-sheeter Surya's accomplices and later released on station bail.

According to the police, Surya, a resident of Nerkundrum, has at least 38 cases pending, including six murders. The police said that they received a tip-off that Surya is to attend a function that is presided by the BJP state leader L Murugan.

ALSO READ | Modern untouchability towards language being practised in TN: BJP Chief L Murugan

"We rounded up the venue and conducted detailed searches. On sensing danger, Surya must have slipped without being noticed but we managed to nab four other accomplices of Surya. Police team searched the cars and recovered a few machetes from one of the cars that belonged to them," said a police officer.

The Otteri police have registered a case as per Section 41 of CrPC, against four of them and released them on station bail. Police said that they have collected the video recording of the event to confirm the presence of Surya and launched a hunt for the suspects.

Addressing the media, BJP leader Murugan said that he was not aware of the background of every person, approaching to join in the party. Later, Murugan swiftly left the press conference, as journalists asked him more related questions.

ALSO READ | Ties with AIADMK still strong: L Murugan

Earlier, a notorious rowdy ‘Kalvettu’ Ravi of north Chennai joined BJP. Ravi was involved in more than 36 cases including six murders.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that a party functionary Natarajan of Otteri had invited Surya to join the party. "After hearing that Ravi joined the party in Chennai, the local BJP workers had planned to enroll the new members in presence of Murugan," said a senior police officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
history-sheeter Tamil Nadu BJP L Murugan
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Unlock 4: Buses, malls, temples to open up in Tamil Nadu
Former President Pranab Mukherjee. ( Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: A consensus builder who left an imprint on modern India
Gallery
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive f
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp