Wanted history-sheeter shows up at BJP event to join party, narrowly escapes police

CHENNAI: A history-sheeter, who has six murder cases pending against him, escaped narrowly when police learnt that he is joining the BJP in an event presided by the party's state president L Murugan near Vandalur on Monday and rounded up the venue.

The Chengalpattu district police said they have managed to arrest four of the history-sheeter Surya's accomplices and later released on station bail.

According to the police, Surya, a resident of Nerkundrum, has at least 38 cases pending, including six murders. The police said that they received a tip-off that Surya is to attend a function that is presided by the BJP state leader L Murugan.

"We rounded up the venue and conducted detailed searches. On sensing danger, Surya must have slipped without being noticed but we managed to nab four other accomplices of Surya. Police team searched the cars and recovered a few machetes from one of the cars that belonged to them," said a police officer.

The Otteri police have registered a case as per Section 41 of CrPC, against four of them and released them on station bail. Police said that they have collected the video recording of the event to confirm the presence of Surya and launched a hunt for the suspects.

Addressing the media, BJP leader Murugan said that he was not aware of the background of every person, approaching to join in the party. Later, Murugan swiftly left the press conference, as journalists asked him more related questions.

Earlier, a notorious rowdy ‘Kalvettu’ Ravi of north Chennai joined BJP. Ravi was involved in more than 36 cases including six murders.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that a party functionary Natarajan of Otteri had invited Surya to join the party. "After hearing that Ravi joined the party in Chennai, the local BJP workers had planned to enroll the new members in presence of Murugan," said a senior police officer.