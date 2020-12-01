Around the Anganwadi in 77 hours, NGO gives a vibrant makeover!

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The walls which were once dirty, now look colourful. Torn posters have been replaced by a mural of a young girl sitting on a grassland reading a book with colourful butterflies all around, as hues of artistic touch bring the old building to life.

Welcome to Pallikaranai Anganwadi, which has received a facelift, thanks to the NGO, Eco Society India. Working for 77 hours in five continuous days, a team of artists from the NGO, has given new life to the building located near Thamarai Kulam, with an aim to inspire children and make them feel good visiting such anganwadis. Founder of the NGO, Darwin Annadurai, said the initiative of message-oriented artwork was taken up to instill joy of reading in children.

“We decided to do this in anganwadis as children come here. It is also good for them to get an exposure to mural work at a young age,” Annadurai said, adding that this will be expanded to more Corporation angwadis in the city.

The girl in the mural is painted in black and white, while her surrounding is colorful. One of the artists who did the painting, Vicky Raj, said, “The girl has been painted in this manner to signify that when she enters the angwadi, it is just the beginning. The surroundings are in colour to signify the knowledge she will pick up. ”

Another a painting of a young girl watering plants. is to encourage children to take care of nature, Raj added.Other artists involved in the painting include Ramkumar Mohanarangan, Prabhakaran Appudu , Karpagam and Deepika Gunasekaran.