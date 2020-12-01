STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

From 145 to 620, Dhivyadharshini's 2-year journey to medical seat

Dhivyadharshini assures that even without the 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students, she would have easily secured a seat this year.

Published: 01st December 2020 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

S Dhivyadharshini

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: While children in primary school dressed up as mythological or other characters for fancy dress competitions, S Dhivyadharshini always strutted in as a doctor. She is among the first few candidates from a government school in Tamil Nadu who secured an MBBS seat in the first round of medical counselling this year.

The student from Government Higher Secondary School, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam, scored 620 in her attempt at NEET. From 145 in her first attempt in 2018, she says getting an MBBS seat at Madras Medical College, was a journey of perseverance.

“When I was a child, my mother told me that I should choose a profession that blended with my personality. I have always wanted to help the poor and needy and becoming a doctor was the way I knew I could do it,” she said adding that in the long run, she wants to work only at a government hospital, which provides free treatment.

Dhivyadharshini assures that even without the 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students, she would have easily secured a seat this year. “When I scored 145, I was not devastated. I identified the mistakes and tried not doing the same in 2019 test, where I scored 466,” she said. However, she was four points shy of the cut-off for government colleges and could not afford private college education.

“I realised that I had lost some points to silly shading errors. This was a lesson in patience and learning to be a perfectionist,” she said emphasising that the long wait would have been impossible without the consistent support from her family and school. Her mother is a teacher at a government school and her father is a caterer. “They would have allowed me to wait another year and attempt the exam if I did not make it this time,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MBBS medical seat NEET
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp