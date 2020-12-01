Solution to waterlogging in Chennai suburbs soon, says CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A permanent solution will be found to waterlogging issues in areas such as Perumbkkam, Semmencheri, Madipakkam, Pallikaranai, Perungudi and Velachery, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told reporters on Monday after inspecting several areas in the city and its outskirts that were affected. Water from these areas in Southern Chennai generally reach Pallikaranai marshland, from where it goes to the sea through the Buckingham canal.

“In 2004, areas like Ram Nagar, Madipakkam and Velachery had more than 80% empty plots. Now, these areas are densely populated. Work is on to widen the mouth — from 30 metres to 100 metres — from where water drains into the sea via the Okkiyam Madu and the Buckingham canal. As an immediate solution, wide baby canals to the Okkiyam Madu and a canal from there to Buckingham canal are being constructed in marshlands in Semmencheri and Perumbakkam by PWD,” Palaniswami said.

While stagnant water in Velachery is now being drained via Pallikaranai on a four-km route, the canal that is being constructed in the central parts will help to drain water much faster through a two-km route, Palaniswammi said. Rainwater in areas like East Tambaram, Mambakkam and Sembakkam drain into Semmencheri from where, at a 15-km distance, goes to the Okkiyam Madu, Buckingham canal and Muttukadu.

“As a long-term project, big canals directly connecting Pudupakkam, SIPCOT-Navalur, Semmencheri, Perumbakkam road and Thoraipakkam to the Buckingham canal have been proposed at a cost of `581 crore. We have sought for Central funds for the project,” Palaniswami said. He also said no water from Chembarambakkam was being wasted as alleged by the Opposition parties.

Prevalence rate of AIDS has drastically reduced in TN: EPS

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said prevalence rate of AIDS has drastically decreased in Tamil Nadu from 0.38 to 0.18 since 2011 due to the special attention given by State government and he appealed that those affected by the disease should be treated humanely.

On the eve of World AIDS Day, the CM said that to identify new infections, tests are being carried out by 3,161 testing centres and 16 mobile testing centres.

Besides, treatment is being offered through 216 venereal disease centres and special treatment is being given to HIV-positive gestational mothers at all GHs. The State is also offering Rs 1,000 as pension to patients under the farmers’ protection scheme besides providing free bus passes, he said.