STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

50 cents of govt land in Chennai change hands through fabricated pattas

Land worth more than Rs 11 crore in Ayyapanthangal encroached upon by land grabbers

Published: 02nd December 2020 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

In June 2019, some private parties fenced the entire land and started dividing it by fixing survey stones and laying temporary roads | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fifty cents of government poramboke land worth more than `11 crore in Ayyapanthangal have been encroached upon by land grabbers with the alleged help of local officials, according to information available with Express.

It is learnt that the poramboke land in Survey Number 38 in Ayyappanthangal was illegally subdivided into plots and were sold to some private parties who started constructions there. This is despite a resolution passed by Ayyappanthangal village panchayat for using the land for public convenience, especially for 200 Adi Dravidar families residing in the locality. Sources said the land was originally earmarked by the executive officer of Ayyapanthangal village panchayat for construction of a water tank, public convenience and a library.

Residents claimed that despite their repeated requests to use the land for public purpose, the officials failed to do so. In June 2019, some private parties fenced the entire land and started dividing it by fixing survey stones and laying temporary roads. When  the residents alerted the officials, the latter allegedly failed to act. It was later found that with the connivance of officials, the land grabbers had fabricated documents to obtain pattas.

When Express checked with the Tamil Nilam website, a database of government lands, the survey number was found to be a government land. Sources told Express that a case in this regard has already been filed in the Madras High Court and notices have been issued to the district collector, tahsildar, block development officer (BDO), executive officer of Ayyapanthangal village panchayat among others. But the case has yet to be listed.

The sources further said the district collector had asked to initiate action to stop the encroachment, but the tahsildar, BDO and the executive officer of the village panchayat failed to do so. “This is tantamount to cheating by officials. The government land can’t change hands. It can be taken back,” said an official source.

When Express tried to reach out to the BDO, his phone was switched off; so was the phone of  tahsildar. The land is Meykal Promboke in government records and the title deed is not an assigned-patta issued under the Tamil Nadu Land Reforms (Disposal of Surplus Land) Rules 1965. Also, the procedure to be followed for granting patta has not been followed, the petitioner has submitted in the court.

Advocate Abdul Razzak, who is  taking up the case on behalf of the petitioner, told Express that he is being “pressured” to withdraw the case.  When Express contacted a top government official, he said that the government land can’t change hands. It is a case of cheating and action will be taken against those involved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai govt land
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp