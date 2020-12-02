STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A costly slip for this gold smuggler

After arriving from Dubai by Emirates flight, one of his slippers came off  near the green channel. An Air Customs official, fetched the slipper.

Published: 02nd December 2020 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Gold

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A costly slip landed 23-year-old Mohammed Hassan Ali in trouble at the Chennai airport on Tuesday. The youth from Ramanathapuram would have walked away with 239 gm of gold worth Rs 12 lakh only if his slippers had stayed on.

After arriving from Dubai by Emirates flight, one of his slippers came off  near the green channel. An Air Customs official, fetched the slipper. To his surprise, it was unusually heavy. On checking, he noticed the leather slippers had unusually broad straps with a specially designed cavity, in which gold paste packets wrapped with red adhesive tape were concealed.

Four gold paste packets, two from each slipper, weighing 292 gm were recovered. On extraction, 239-gm gold valued at Rs 12 lakh was recovered and seized. In another incident, Sahubar Sathik (21) of Ramanathapuram  was intercepted. On personal search, 7000 Saudi Riyals (SAR) and 7000 US Dollars recovered from his hand baggage and wallet. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gold smuggling Chennai airport
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp