A costly slip for this gold smuggler

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A costly slip landed 23-year-old Mohammed Hassan Ali in trouble at the Chennai airport on Tuesday. The youth from Ramanathapuram would have walked away with 239 gm of gold worth Rs 12 lakh only if his slippers had stayed on.

After arriving from Dubai by Emirates flight, one of his slippers came off near the green channel. An Air Customs official, fetched the slipper. To his surprise, it was unusually heavy. On checking, he noticed the leather slippers had unusually broad straps with a specially designed cavity, in which gold paste packets wrapped with red adhesive tape were concealed.

Four gold paste packets, two from each slipper, weighing 292 gm were recovered. On extraction, 239-gm gold valued at Rs 12 lakh was recovered and seized. In another incident, Sahubar Sathik (21) of Ramanathapuram was intercepted. On personal search, 7000 Saudi Riyals (SAR) and 7000 US Dollars recovered from his hand baggage and wallet.