Apollo doctors successfully treat 35-year-old man who suffered stroke

Doctors at Apollo Hospital successfully performed a brain surgery on a 35-year-old man, who suffered a stroke.

Published: 02nd December 2020 03:06 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Apollo Hospital successfully performed a brain surgery on a 35-year-old man, who suffered a stroke. The patient was shifted to Apollo Hospitals, Vanagaram, with inability to use his left arm and leg and with symptoms of facial paralysis. He also had vision loss in his left eye and the eye was deviated to the right. 

The MRI showed clot in the major blood vessel supplying blood to the right side of the brain. Doctors started thrombolysis, injecting a clot bursting medication through his veins. Mechanical thrombectomy, a procedure to remove clots, was also performed and the patient was connected to ventilator support.

On a repeat CT scan, doctors saw swelling in the right side, which was about to compress and damage the left side of the brain. Initially it was treated with medications, but since the pressure was rising, emergency decompressive craniectomy, removal of part of the skull to release pressure was performed.

Patient started to improve and was discharged. He is now undergoing neuro-rehabilitation and is communicating well and is able to walk with minimal support, the press release said. On Tuesday, the hospital also launched a Post-Acute Care Integrated Stroke Rehabilitation Centre and Stroke Support Group. The Support Group for survivors and caregivers is  to receive beneficial psychological and social support after a stroke.

Girl from Mauritius treated for rare psychiatric condition
Chennai: Doctors at Kauvery Hospital treated a 12-year-old girl from Mauritius for rare psychiatric condition. The girl was diagnosed with psychogenic blepharospasm, a subtype of a conversion disorder, a condition in which a person has blindness, paralysis or other nervous system symptoms that cannot be explained by medical evaluation. The girl was suffering with bilateral closure of eyelids for eight months. The child was subjected to detailed psychometric evaluation and psychological treatment was initiated. Functional electrical stimulation coupled with psychological techniques resulted in recovery with sustained resolution of symptoms. The girls’ eyes opened within two days, the release said.

