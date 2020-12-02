Call of the ‘Kaikuthal’

Anushree Madhavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When I heard the verses ‘Kaveri aarum kaikuthal arisiyum marandhu poguma’ from the popular Ballelaka song from the movie Sivaji, little did I know that the kaikuthal arisi (handpound rice) is our state’s staple that has been a friend for many hearts and healthy bodies. But, a few years ago, when I embarked on a mission to switch to unpolished rice, experts introduced me to this satiating wonder.

At first glance, it can be mistaken for brown rice. But they are in fact light-brown-coloured, and their grains are fatter than white rice and brown rice. Native to Tamil Nadu, this rice is grown in and around Madurai district. “In those days, there were no machines to mill the rice. So, hand-pounding it was the only way to remove the chaff,” points out dietician Dharini Krishnan, explaining the existence of this variety. “When you handpound, the bran and germ are intact.

These are the parts of rice that have most of the vitamins, minerals and fibre. During polishing and making of white rice, both are removed. This variant is also hearthealthy because of its magnesium content and fibre that helps to stem the rise in lipids such as LDL or the bad cholesterol as we call it,” she explains. As machines made their way into the mills and our lives, buying and eating habits changed. The lure of well-packaged white, polished rice was difficult to give it a miss.

But soon, studies and research indicated how eating white rice ups the risk of diabetes. And in the past few years, with the topic of health coming back into focus, there seems to be many a benefit in moving back to the roots. Guiding us along this new health track, Dharini brings our attention to why and how to make this switch.

The shift

To change eating habits can take some time, even years. Initially, start by consuming half of this rice along with the kind you are used to. You can also start consuming the rice by using it to make items like arisi upma, dosai or idli batter, or idiyappam. Then, you may slowly start consuming it as your lunch staple.

Benefits

A smaller quantity of kaikuthal arisi is more satiating than white rice because of the fibre, marginally higher fat content and protein in it. Fibre: This is a very good component and is mostly found in the bran of the rice. It helps in reducing blood sugar and cholesterol. It also prevents constipation. Selenium: It is a very good anti-oxidant; helps in immune function. Magnesium: It helps in muscle contraction of the heart and bone development. Fat: This rice contains good fat using which rice bran oil is made. It is healthy and heartfriendly.

Restrictions

People who are very thin and have digestion issues must avoid consuming kaikuthal arisi. They need something easy to digest.

How much to consume?

Your consumption should depend on how fast your digestion is and how much your body is used to eating higher amounts of fibre. Normally, 3/4th cup of cooked kaikuthal arisi is enough for adults for one meal. Those above 65 years, if they have trouble with digestion, can opt for semi-polished or white rice.

POLISHING OFF NUTRIENTS

With the advent of rice mills for polishing rice, people were attracted by the shiny white colour and softness of polished rice. Polishing the rice, even once, removes vital nutrients from it. In several places rice is polished twice or even three times. The polishing process removes all vital nutrients and we eat only carbohydrates. Polished rice loses all major nutrients — iron, vitamins, zinc, magnesium among others — during the process of polishing at rice mills and this results in people eating only the “waste” — the bagasse of rice, and thereby contract many diseases.

Rice Salad

Hand-pound rice: 50 g

Broccoli: 4 small florets

Carrot: 1, medium-sized

Coriander leaves: 3 tbsp

Lime: 1

Method