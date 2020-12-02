Chennai Port to get digitised operations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of its efforts to promote the ease of doing business through digital transformation and to build a world-class port infrastructure, the Chennai Port will soon implement an enterprise business system (EBS) project.

The implementation of EBS project in Chennai Port is at an advanced stage and will be a way forward in their vision to digitalize and make online the end-to-end transactions, said Chennai Port Chairman P Raveendran.

Delivering the presidential address during the Port Week celebrations, Raveendran said that Chennai Port has acquired all the equity shares of Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL) held by the Government of India in March 2020 and as on date KPL is fully owned by the Chennai Port.

This strategic decision is going to result in synergy between these two ports which is very essential in these days of severe competition around this region, he said. Chennai Port is organising the Port Week celebrations by conducting various programmes and competitions to create awareness among employees.