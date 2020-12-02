STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Med counselling: Five barred due to doubt in nativity

The Selection committee was not satisfied with the certificates produced

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five students were barred from the medical admission counselling on grounds of doubts over their nativity certificates. The decision was taken by the five-member committee constituted by the Selection Committee of Directorate of Medical Education.

Selection Committee Secretary G Selvarajan said, “Committee was not satisfied by the documents presented by these five candidates.”When asked if the students will be allowed later, if they produce relevant documents, the secretary said, the committee will take a decision in this regard. “On Monday, one student was not allowed and the other four students were not allowed on Tuesday,” said officials.

Explaining the situation, officials said,” Among the five, one student was born at a hospital in Kerala, but his family lives in Tamil Nadu. In this case, the committee verified the certificates and was not satisfied and hence he was not allowed.” Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Selection Committee called 452 candidates for the counselling, among them 443 students attended and a total of 429 seats were allotted.

According to the Selection Committee data, 406 MBBS seats were allotted in government medical colleges, and 23 in self-financing medical colleges. One candidate opted out and nine candidates were in waiting list. The Health Department is conducting offline counselling to prevent malpractice.  Health Minister C Vijayabaskar had said, “in person verification of community, nativity certificates and  school certificates for government students was important.”

