Original certificates of faculty cannot be confiscated, AU tells affiliated colleges

In a welcome move, Anna University has written to the principals of all affiliated institutions and colleges, directing them not to confiscate the original certificates of the faculty.

Anna University campus in Guindy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a welcome move, Anna University has written to the principals of all affiliated institutions and colleges, directing them not to confiscate the original certificates of the faculty. “Only copies of the original certificates have to be maintained in the college,” the varsity said in a letter on Saturday.

The direction is an offshoot of the recent communication from the Higher Education Department that stated that a faculty in a private institution had alleged harassment in this regard. He had subsequently killed himself.

The department further said, even as the case was legally closed by the police, “they (college management) may duly be warned by the authorities and if necessary, some strict disciplinary or penal actions may be initiated against them.”

Don’t seize original papers: AU

After over two years of inquiry and investigation, the department, earlier this month, had asked competent authorities such as the All India Council for Technical Education( (AICTE) and Anna University to ensure that private affiliated colleges do not confiscate teachers’ original certificates in a bid to retain them forcefully.

“The recruitment process, appointment order post recruitment with the due fixation of salary, alongside the rules and regulations of the management, should all be ensured for maximum transparency, ”said the department. It also added that the faculty should also be allowed to attend some periodic “destressing programs.”

