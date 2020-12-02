The pros of probiotic foods

Divya Purushotham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Probiotics are live, beneficial bacteria and yeasts, which is good for the digestive system. Generally, bacterias are considered as illnesscausing agents. But, our body hosts good and bad bacteria. Probiotics are good bacterias that keep the body healthy.

How does it help?

It helps in improving the body’s immune responses and immunity.

Helps in maintenance of good and bad bacteria ratio.

Needed for digesting foods.

Breaks down and absorbs medications.

Probiotic foods help in replacing the lost good bacteria due to consumption of antibiotic medicines.

Where do probiotics live in the body?

Though we commonly relate probiotics with the digestive system, they are present in various parts of the body, including the gut (digestive system), mouth, vagina, skin, lungs and urinary tract.

Probiotic foods

Yogurt, curd or buttermilk

Kombucha

Kefir

Cheeses like gouda, cheddar and mozzarella

Fermented soy products

Kimchi,tempeh , sauerkraut

Miso soup

Idli

Cottage cheese (Paneer)

Pickled vegetables In some cases, people can replace probiotic foods with supplements in the form of tablets, capsules or powder-based on the advice from physicians.

Benefits

Consuming probiotic foods helps in reducing the riskand severity of diarrhoea caused by antibiotics or infections.

Helps in improving memory and mental health conditions like depression and anxiety.

Helps in weight management.

Maintains blood cholesterol levels by reducing bad LDL cholesterol and increasing good cholesterol.

Reduces symptoms of ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease.

Helps in upper respiratory infections like cold, sinusitis, ear infections.

Treats UTI.

Supports oral health.

Aids the treatment of skin conditions like eczema.

Probiotic foods have shown benefits in various health issues. Hence, adding probiotic foods to your daily regime will help in reducing the risk of diseases.

DIVYA PURUSHOTHAM sanonutritionclinic

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic