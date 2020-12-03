2.5 tonnes of gutka seized, 4 held

CHENNAI: A total of 2.5 tonnes of banned gutka products were seized from three mini lorries at Indira Nagar in Adyar on Wednesday morning. Deputy Commissioner V Vikraman received a tip-off about gutka being smuggled and a special team intercepted three mini trucks and seized banned tobacco products worth Rs 15 lakh.
