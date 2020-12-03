Actor Gautham Karthik’s phone snatched
Two men on a bike snatched the mobile phone of Kollywood actor Gautham Karthik when he was cycling on the TTK Salai in Abiramapuram on Wednesday morning.
Published: 03rd December 2020 05:57 AM | Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 05:57 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Two men on a bike snatched the mobile phone of Kollywood actor Gautham Karthik when he was cycling on the TTK Salai in Abiramapuram on Wednesday morning. Based on Gautham’s complaint, Mylapore police registered a case and gathered CCTV footages.