Chembarambakkam water release: Chennai Corporation releases helpline numbers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Thursday morning, Greater Chennai Corporation announced emergency helpline numbers to lodge complaints regarding the issues caused due to the release of water from Chembarambakkam.

To report rainwater stagnation and other flooding issues, you can contact 044-25384530, 044-25384540, 1913.

Zonal helpline numbers:

* Kodambakkam- 9445190210

* Valasaravakkam- 9445190211

* Alandur- 9445190212

* Adyar- 9445190213

After Chembarambakkam inflow rose after the rains on Wednesday night, 1,000 cusecs was released at 12 pm. A flood warning was issued to people living close to the Adyar river.