CMDA’s single window approval system yet to be fully functional

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two years since the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority came up with a single window system to ensure transparency, builders and developers say it is yet to be implemented fully.

The web-enabled system for online submission of processing and disposal of planning permission agreement, completion certificate, as well as the status of application, was developed to usher in transparency. With many of its features not working properly, developers and builders claim that it has not made any difference to their lives and that they have to approach each and every department manually, in order to get approvals.

Builders Association of India (BAI) State treasurer, S Ramaprabhu told Express, they have continuously been raising the issue with the officials. For major development projects, usually a developer has to get as many as 58 planning approvals, starting from the Highways Department, Traffic, Tehsildar, etc, which would take over a year’s time.

The realty sector had hoped that this time period could be reduced to merely seven to 30 days, once the system kicks in. The idea was to integrate corporations, municipalities, and local bodies, in giving approvals. Sources say the blame is on the delay in developing the software. “SofTech engineers should have implemented all the modules by October 2018, as per the contract agreement. However, the work is yet to be completed,” say sources.

The modules, which will formulate a seamless and hassle-free environment for the approval process, could not meet the deadline due to the introduction of Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019 (TNCDBR), and also because of the changes made to implement Ease of Doing Business. A senior government official said that the system is likely to be fully functional soon.

“We are close to completing it,” he said, adding that the process is being closely monitored at the highest level. Once completed, the portal could be a one-stop destination for a range of services, including building permits, occupancy certificate and completion certificate.

The State government has embarked on building the portal at a cost of Rs 36 crore. Under the system, builders will also be able to apply for layout approval for lands falling under the jurisdiction of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Greater Chennai Corporation and the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration. The web platform will be citizen-oriented to facilitate transparency, and ensure comfortable filing from the end user’s side, in addition to keeping digitised records for a future use.