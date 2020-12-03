STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Experts talk about urban flooding

As there is no ground for water to seep through, due to rampant concretisation, flooding happens across homes and cities.  

Inundated Chennai (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Urban flooding, like what was witnessed in Chennai this year and back in 2015, is caused not just by changes in the rainfall patterns but also because waterbodies have been encroached, said UP Singh, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development, Ganga Rejuvenation, and Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti. 

Speaking at the second edition of Chennai Water Management, organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Singh hailed the city’s rainwater harvesting model but said the focus should not be just on saving water in the rooftops, but also to conserve groundwater by recharging it. 

“The focus of the government in the next five years would be to ensure that each village has a water security plan. It is more like budgeting of water so that, during the lean days, rural and urban areas can manage by themselves,” he added.

