HC raps State for failing to act against encroachment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking serious note of the encroachment along the 40-feet wide water channel located in Anna Nagar West Extension, the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered that it will be compelled to summon the collector of Tiruvallur to be physically present for hearing, if he fails to take any action within two weeks time.

The issue pertains to the residents of Anna Nagar West Extension as the water channel flowing from Ambattur Industrial Estate (I.E.) via Otteri Nulla, Padi, and Anna Nagar (west) of Chennai Corporation has been reduced to five feet from 40 feet.

The court, taking note of the submissions, came down heavily on the authorities. Suo motu impleading the Chennai Corporation zonal officer of Ambattur as a respondent, the court said, “It is disgusting to know that no action has been taken to protect the waterbody despite various orders passed by the apex court and the HC on conservation of waterbodies.” The court then said that it will not be constrained to summon the collectors of Chennai and Tiruvallur, since the water channel falls in both districts.