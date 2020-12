By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pension adalat to redress grievances of pensioners of Income Tax Department, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, will be held at Vaigai Hall (old auditorium), Aayakar Bhawan, between 10 am and 2 pm on December 16.

Pensioners are requested to present their grievances, if any, on or before December 14 to R Sundar, Administrative Officer (044-28333252), at Aayakar Bhawan (Aayakar Seva Kendra), who has been appointed as Nodal Officer.