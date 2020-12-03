Woman steals Rs 43.9 lakh from husband, shares with Facebook friend

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after a textile businessman lodged a complaint that a sum of Rs 43.90 lakh had gone missing from his house in Foreshore Estate, his wife and her Facebook friend were arrested.

On November 24, Thameem Ansari (40) of Mandaveli had lodged a complaint that Rs 43.90 lakh which included his partners’ share went missing from a cupboard in the house.

“Since he celebrated his son’s birthday around that time the needle of suspicion fell on family and friends who attended the function. However, since nothing came out it, Thanseem, the businessman’s wife was questioned,” said police.

She admitted to having given the money to one A Riaz Ahmed (38) of Purasawalkam. Police said that Thanseem met Riaz Ahmed on Facebook and developed a relationship.

“Thameem hatched a plan to steal the money a day before her son’s birthday so that suspicion would fall on the visitors. She wanted to share the money with Ahmed,” said police. Based on her confession, Riaz Ahmed was picked up and the entire sum of stolen cash was seized from him.