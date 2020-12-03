STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Yet again, sewage enters Korattur lake

The orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to protect the Korattur Lake have once again fallen on deaf ears.

Published: 03rd December 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Residents allege that officials have again opened both the canals carrying sewage and industrial waste, and channelised them into the Korattur lake | Express

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to protect the Korattur Lake have once again fallen on deaf ears. Since the last ten days, industrial effluents are again being let into the waterbody. Following showers in the city recently due to cyclone Nivar, residents and activists allege that officials have again opened both the canals carrying sewage and industrial waste, and channelised them into the Korattur lake to reduce water inundation. 

In 2016, expressing concern over the pollution of lake, NGT had ordered to stop the discharge of industrial wastes and raw sewage into the lake. In December 2019, the tribunal had again ordered formation of a committee to monitor compliance of the 2016 order. Both Korattur and DTP Colony culverts were closed after the NGT order in December 2016, and the water was diverted to Otteri Nullah. 

“It is often during midnight that the local corporation workmen open the blocked canals using earth movers. When we complained about the issue, corporation officials asked us to file for ‘contempt of court’ and that they would continue to do it. Effluents continue to float thereby contaminating the groundwater table,” said S Sekharan, founder, Korattur People Welfare Awareness Trust, who is the petitioner in the case. 

He further added that PWD officials had told the Corporation that they would only release water from Korattur lake if it is filled to the brim due to rains. “The officials do not pay heed to this too and break open the canals whenever there is water stagnation on the road. The water has receded now, but the canals are still open, thereby letting the effluents into the lake,” he said. A recent inspection report submitted by the State government to NGT found that the top soil of the lake is heavily contaminated. 

TNPCB also informed the tribunal that action has been taken against 153 industries that pollute the lake. “As a result of discharge of effluents, the groundwater table would again be depleted in the area. Soon, tap water will give out foul smell and we would be forced to buy drinking water, like every year. With the authorities themselves involved hand-in-glove in the scene, we have nobody to complain,” rued P Karthika, a resident.

When asked, a city corporation official in Ambattur Zone acknowledged that the canal was kept open since last week due to the rain forecast. However, he did not comment on the discharge of effluents into the lake. He said the only purpose of opening the canal was to drain the rain water.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Korattur lake sewage
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp