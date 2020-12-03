Yet again, sewage enters Korattur lake

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to protect the Korattur Lake have once again fallen on deaf ears. Since the last ten days, industrial effluents are again being let into the waterbody. Following showers in the city recently due to cyclone Nivar, residents and activists allege that officials have again opened both the canals carrying sewage and industrial waste, and channelised them into the Korattur lake to reduce water inundation.

In 2016, expressing concern over the pollution of lake, NGT had ordered to stop the discharge of industrial wastes and raw sewage into the lake. In December 2019, the tribunal had again ordered formation of a committee to monitor compliance of the 2016 order. Both Korattur and DTP Colony culverts were closed after the NGT order in December 2016, and the water was diverted to Otteri Nullah.

“It is often during midnight that the local corporation workmen open the blocked canals using earth movers. When we complained about the issue, corporation officials asked us to file for ‘contempt of court’ and that they would continue to do it. Effluents continue to float thereby contaminating the groundwater table,” said S Sekharan, founder, Korattur People Welfare Awareness Trust, who is the petitioner in the case.

He further added that PWD officials had told the Corporation that they would only release water from Korattur lake if it is filled to the brim due to rains. “The officials do not pay heed to this too and break open the canals whenever there is water stagnation on the road. The water has receded now, but the canals are still open, thereby letting the effluents into the lake,” he said. A recent inspection report submitted by the State government to NGT found that the top soil of the lake is heavily contaminated.

TNPCB also informed the tribunal that action has been taken against 153 industries that pollute the lake. “As a result of discharge of effluents, the groundwater table would again be depleted in the area. Soon, tap water will give out foul smell and we would be forced to buy drinking water, like every year. With the authorities themselves involved hand-in-glove in the scene, we have nobody to complain,” rued P Karthika, a resident.

When asked, a city corporation official in Ambattur Zone acknowledged that the canal was kept open since last week due to the rain forecast. However, he did not comment on the discharge of effluents into the lake. He said the only purpose of opening the canal was to drain the rain water.