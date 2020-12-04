STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

IMA to legally challenge notification permitting Ayurveda practitioners to perform surgical procedures

Speaking to Express, Dr JA Jayalal, president (elect), IMA said, “We will file a case in the Supreme Court challenging the order.

Published: 04th December 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

For representational purpose.

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will file a case in the Supreme Court challenging the recent notification of Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) allowing a specific stream of Ayurveda practitioners to perform certain surgical procedures involving ear, nose and throat.

The notification drew flak from doctors practising modern medicine and the IMA has announced that it will hold demonstrations across the country on December 8 and on December 11, will withdraw all non-essential services barring Covid-19 duty and essential services.

Speaking to Express, Dr JA Jayalal, president (elect), IMA said, “We will file a case in the Supreme Court challenging the order. We are not against other systems of medicine. But we are against the mixing of systems. Modern medicine is evidence-based medicine.

Doctors take years to specialise in a particular area. So people, without studying modern medicine, cannot put it to practical use.” Jayalal said if the textbooks of Ayurveda medicine teach how to perform surgeries, and also about anesthesiology and drugs to treat complications, then they can go ahead. But mixing it with modern medicine is almost akin to claiming that Ayurveda is an inferior system.

Saying that the IMA State branch also will refrain from attending to non-essential services in hospitals on December 11, Dr CN Raja, president, IMA TN branch said that the Centre is free to promote ‘one nation-one ration card’ or ‘one Aadhar card’ but not ‘one nation-one medicine system’. Raja also said there is no point in introducing NEET for admissions to medical exams, and studying MBBS and then post-graduation together for years. 

Meanwhile, R Prathiban, Advisor National Ayurveda Students and Youth Association, Tamil Nadu Chapter said, "Already in Central Government institutes like National Institute of Ayurveda in Jaipur, ayurveda practitioners are doing selective surgical procedures with the help of allopathy doctors. They are using modern anaesthesia, but before and post surgery only ayurveda medicines are being given to patients.  So with training ayurveda practitioners can perform certain surgeries that are performed by modern medicine doctors."

Prathiban said that the central government notification allows only post graduates (MS) in Shalya Tantra, an ancient surgical science branch, which teaches certain surgical procedures, to do these procedures but not all ayurveda graduates.

IMA’s Dec 11 decision in State

The IMA State branch also will refrain from attending to non-essential services in hospitals on December 11, said Dr CN Raja, president, IMA TN Branch

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMA Ayurveda doctors Surgery
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp