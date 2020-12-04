Suspects flee from police custody, nabbed within 24 hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Within 24 hours after escaping from police custody, two chain-snatching suspects were nabbed by police teams on Thursday.

On Tuesday, 54-year-old Subashini from Perambur was out for a morning walk when three bike-borne youth snatched her seven-sovereign chain and fled.

Based on Subashini’s complaint, police scanned through CCTV footage from the area, and subsequently nabbed Ajith Kumar (19) of Pulianthope, and Akash (20) and Rajesh (20) of Vyasarpadi.

On Wednesday, the police took Ajith and Akash to recover the jewellery. As they reached Sundaram Power Lane Street in Vyasarpadi, the pathway was too narrow for the patrol vehicle to pass. So, they began walking and upon reaching Pulianthope, the suspects pushed the police personnel and fled.

A senior police officer said the duo split up after escaping. “A manhunt was launched and around 11 am on Thursday, police caught them near Vyasarpadi Jiva Railway Station,” the officer added.