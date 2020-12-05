Curious cubs committed to coding

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: When American engineer Dean Kamen said ‘We are not using kids to build robots. We are using robots to build kids’, little did entrepreneurs Sneha Priya and Pranavan know that his words would inspire them to kick off SP Robotic Works.

Drone, coding for applications, robotic projects, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things — all they wanted to do was make children curious and cognizant that possibilities are limitless. Headquartered in Chennai, the two-year-old SP Robotic Works has more than 75 centres spread across India, and 20 centres in different pockets of Chennai.

Speaking about designing a practical and application- oriented method of learning, Sneha, co-founder, says, “We’re glad that there’s been a gradual increase in awareness and traction for STEM (a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics in an interdisciplinary and applied approach) in the last few years.

The latest National Education Policy has also made coding and STEM compulsory in schools from class 6. Coding improves critical thinking, logical thinking and problem-solving skills in children. We have an AI teacher and it addresses the kids sensing their capabilities. Regular teachers are also available to clarify their doubts.

While our centre is temporarily closed, there’s been a multifold growth for our online classes.” With more than a lakh kids aged from 7 years to 17 years enrolled in various courses, the show is run by a team of dynamic individuals driven by the desire to transform the way engineering and STEM fields are perceived.

While the COVID-19 pandemic- induced lockdown had them shut the physical centres down, learning, of course, could not be locked down. SP Robotic Works set up a Code an App challenge, encouraging kids to come up with solutions through applications by coding and building robotic projects to COVID-19-based problems that they witnessed in their surroundings.

Born out of this were innovative ideas such as mask detectors, social distance monitors, contactless sanitiser, and more. Here are six enthusiastic teen coders from the city, who talk about their COVID-19- based prototypes, passion for the subject and new projects.

Social distance monitor

It just took one summer camp, two years back, for A Samyukta to find her love for robotics and app designing. The class 8 student of Gateway International School has designed an app that keeps track of social distancing between people. “If the distance of at least six feet is not maintained then your phone buzzes and notifies you. I’ve received a great response from well-wishers who want me to make it commercial but it needs little more upgradation. I’m working on it,” says Samyukta. Coming from a family of engineers, she’s always had a liking for mechanics and electronics. Taking professional coding classes has only sharpened her logical and analytical skills. “I find robotics to be amusing. You can bring life to an object by just coding its purpose. I want to keep practising it,” says Samyukta.

Mask detector

Arya K might be all of 11 years but his coding skills are no less than a pro. And that’s evident in his Mask Detector, a device that will record if you are wearing a mask or not. The class 6 student of PSBB School, KK Nagar, says, “As you get in front of a computer screen, the app will detect whether or not you are wearing a mask. While a computer may be an expensive investment, I’m planning to find a Raspberry Pi — a small, single-board computer — and attach a webcam to it, so that these can be installed at medical shops, grocery stores and other crowded places.” Arya loves reading about the latest inventions in robotics and coding. He also watches YouTube tutorials regularly. “With coding and robotics, you need to have a strong foundation to pursue bigger projects. While there are plenty of DIY videos available, nothing gives the satisfaction of sitting together with friends in a class and developing a project,” says Arya.

Cozego app

The lockdown came as a blessing in disguise for Jaresvar S, a class seven student of PSBB School, Siruseri. With classes now moved to the online space, he used his spare time to develop applications, build robots, and work on his coding skills. “Attending a few sessions on robotics by eminent speakers at our school kindled my interest in the field and that’s how my parents also decided to enrol me into classes.

Handling electrical equipment has taught me the patience to keep trying until I achieve the desired output. Robotics and coding competitions has also given me the exposure and opportunity to meet like-minded kids,” shares Jaresvar, who has developed an app called Cozego that keeps the user updated on the latest news about the pandemic, zonewise restrictions and availability of various resources such as medicines and groceries in shops within the locality.

He’s now working on an app that will serve as an e-platform for users to shop from malls. “Take Marina Mall on the OMR, for instance. My app will help people browse through various shops in the mall and make purchases by ordering from them directly without stepping out,” reveals Jaresvar, who aspires to be a roboticist. His dream is to construct humanoid robotics that will provide assistance in fields like technology, sports, health and agriculture.

Contactless hand sanitiser

Graphic designing, content creation, constructing robots, gaming, mini lego building projects...you will find Maneet Singh diligently doing these activities in his leisure time. But it was only after participating in a robotics session in school did he start pursuing the field seriously. With all spaces now making sanitisers compulsory, the class 7 student of Gateway International School has designed a contactless hand sanitiser.

“It’s a multi-purpose device and can be used for disinfecting doorknobs, taps, hands, etc. As you place the hand near the sensor, soap splashes from the dispenser without having you touch it. It can be kept at home, shops or any place that’s frequented by people,” explains Maneet. He’s presently working on another prototype to be set at airports. “The staff need not come in contact with passengers while offering boarding passes. Instead, they can set up a camera and barcode screener that will automatically open the gate after screening their passports,” he points out.

Robot cleaner

Give him a toy car or bike and the first thing C Parvesh would do is unassemble and reassemble its parts after examining it. At least that’s been the case since he was a three-year-old. Now, after taking up professional classes, the class 8 student of DAV School, Adambakkam, has built an obstacleavoiding robot cleaner. It comes with a motor that rotates a cleaning brush in a clockwise direction. Although the robot’s movement is restrictive, it can cover two rooms at a stretch. “What I’ve developed is a miniature model but it can be developed into a bigger model with a powerful motor to cover larger areas,” he says. Parvesh likes to get hands-on experience with wires and machines than learning about them in a book. “Robotics has increased my knowledge about motors and gears, and sharpened my thinking abilities. I’m currently working on a robot car that will move as per instructions from a Bluetooth controller. This is designed for the elderly. It will help them pass on things such as remote or books to one another without having to move,” he says sharing his wish to become a robotic engineer and design robots for farming and agriculture. “Don’t see a robot as a machine, rather appreciate its functionality,” he suggests.

Covid-19 protector app

From learning basics about resistors and diodes at summer camps to designing his app, Kaushik M has come a long way. The class 8 student of SBIOA International School is presently learning AI assistance, Jawa, python programming and whatnot. His COVID- 19-based project is an app that educates people about the global pandemic in a user-friendly way. It provides information on global numbers of cases reported, patients recovered, and deaths. It also offers helpline numbers in all parts of the country. “I’m upgrading the app by adding an option where people can seek monetary help or access to resources from fellow users of the app,” explains Kaushik. Now, he is working on an AI-assisted automated voice app. “The app will detect my voice and respond to my commands. I can use its help while preparing grocery checklists, planning my classes based on the timetable, and more,” shares Kaushik.

Even as the world was reeling under a pandemic, six sprightly schoolgoing kids put their minds to test and created novel solutions to the virusinduced troubles. Here’s how they remained focussed on their mission