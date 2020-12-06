Chennai may have enough to drink this summer

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai residents may have a water-scarcity free summer next year as most of the waterbodies maintained by the city corporation are now brimming, thanks to recent rains, and the desilting and rain water harvesting works taken up by the civic body.

The authorities throughout the year had been working on giving rain water harvesting connections to temple tanks, while they also experimented with a German-based infiltration system to purify and harvest rain water. The systems were set up alongside the Chitrakulam pond in Mylapore and Vadapalani Murugan temple.

The network fixed alongside roads has several layers for filtering dirt. “The initial layer is filled with pebbles to filter dirt while a long strip of fabric cloth is placed beneath it for a second layer of filtering. A third layer of pebbles was also placed to filter further,” the official said, adding that finally only pure water will enter the tank.

The officials also said that high-tech machinery, including aquatic weed remover, amphibian and robotic machines to desilt canals, were deployed ahead of the monsoon. “This has largely helped in preserving rainwater. So, we saved purified water in addition to clearing roads quickly,” officials said.

Out of the 210 waterbodies, which were proposed for desilting last year, close to 180 have been restored before monsoon and most of them are now brimming with water. “This may be sufficient for recharging the ground water table and residents may have a water-scarcity free summer next year,” a Corporation official said.

.Further, the Chembarambakkam and Red Hills reservoirs have also reached full capacity, and Public Works Department officials say the water stored will be enough to meet the city’s demand for the next year.