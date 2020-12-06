Chennai slum dwellers to get cooked food at their doorsteps till Dec 13

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai corporation is set to offer cooked food to 5.3 lakh families in the city’s slums from December 6 to 13. Under the initiative, 26 lakh people will be given three meals a day at their doorsteps to help them cope with the impact of rains.

“A lot of people are unable to work because of weather,” a senior corporation official told Express. “We will go to each slum pocket and find a way to cook there or cook at the nearest Amma Unavagam and deliver the food at the residents’ doorsteps,” he added. Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said that it is being taken up based on instructions from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.