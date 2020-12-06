STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Constructing a comeback

While many tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival, the number of cases are now seemingly under control.

Published: 06th December 2020 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By P Jawahar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Some of the most distressing images of the pandemic-induced lockdown were of migrant workers, who began the difficult journey of returning to their villages, with bags and kids perched on their heads and arms.

Walking, cycling, hitchhiking rides...desperate times called for desperate measures; some made it, while many others didn’t. It was only after the Shramik special trains were introduced on May 1 that at least 1.2 lakh migrant workers — to begin with — were facilitated to return to their hometown in over 100 trains, by early July.

In the consequent months, with the resumption of economic activities, daily-wage labourers, with their thin savings exhausted, started making their way back to urban pockets. At least 50,000 migrant workers have returned to Chennai.

While many tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival, the number of cases are now seemingly under control. And with construction sites restarting abandoned work,the workers are, once again, helping rebuild a post-pandemic city — brick by brick.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp