Fishers want change in annual ban period

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A fishermen’s association has urged the Madras High Court to direct the Central government to implement the fishing ban in Tamil Nadu from October 15 to December 15, instead of from April to June, to coincide with the monsoon season.

The Chennai Thiruvallur Kanchipuram Districts Deep Sea Gillnet and Long Line Tuna Fishing Boat Owners Association has filed a petition in court to this effect, and Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana directed the Central and State governments to file responses in six weeks. Advocate L S M Hasan Fizal, representing the association, argued that there was no scientific basis for a 61-day blanket ban on mechanised fishing boats from April 15 to June 14.