G.O on STF personnel quashed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed a Government Order, which amended Tamil Nadu police service rules to facilitate accelerated seniority to Special Task Force (STF) personnel, who gunned down forest brigand Veerappan.

Terming the Government Order dated July 24, 2012 as unconstitutional, Justice V Parthiban said, “The G.O is an affront on the well-settled sacrosanct legal precedents.” In 2004, accelerated promotion was granted to 752 STF personnel involved in the hunt for Veerappan.

Though the promotion was conceived as a one-time measure, all the 752 personnel were granted accelerated seniority for their subsequent promotions as well.