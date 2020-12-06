Parts of Chennai, outskirts still waterlogged

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Parts of Chennai and outskirts continue to suffer from waterlogging as there has been no let up in intermittent rains. Though corporation officials drained water, parts of Madipakkam such as Kuberan Nagar, Bharat Steet, TNHB Colony, interior roads of Velachery, Macworth Nagar in Pallikaranai, parts of Virugambakkam and Vadapalani, RA Puram and Ashok Nagar remained waterlogged on Saturday.

“We don’t only resolve complaints that reach the control centre, but also address concerns raised on social media platforms such as Twitter. Cases of waterlogging are being resolved as soon as possible,” said a corporation official.

Several complaints were raised by residents in Perungudi zone of the Corporation, which covers Madipakkam, Perungudi and Pallikaranai. “The road gets waterlogged every time it rains, and we raise plaint every time. It’s high time we have a permanent solution,” said K Raghunandan, a resident of Madipakkam.