Sewage enters drinking water sump at tenements

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Perumbakkam Slum Board Tenements staged a protest on Saturday evening after sewage entered drinking water sumps in nine blocks.

The residents, many of whom were relocated to Perumbakkam at least 25 km away from their earlier settlements, demanded that officials immediately clean sumps. About a hundred people, including elderly men and women, took part in the protest.

K Nallathambi, head of the public welfare federation of the tenements, said drinking water sumps in nine blocks reeked of sewage on Saturday evening and several families are dependent on it. “How many more problems do we have to face? Water reeks of sewage in blocks G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N and O. We opened the sump to see water black in colour,” he rued.

When contacted, Chennai Metro Water and Sewerage Supply Board officials said they had swung into action immediately and were cleaning the tanks. Officials also said water was being supplied to Perumbakkam from the Nemmeli desalination plant and through a 29-km pipeline.

“The water channel is divided into localities at Kumaran Nagar in OMR. We will find out at which point it got contaminated and ensure that it does not repeat again,” an official said. Meanwhile, residents say they don’t get adequate water in sumps on normal days.

