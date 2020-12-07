STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All medical colleges in Tamil Nadu to reopen today

Colleges have been directed to prepare a plan to handle inflow of students and staff

Health staff posed at isolation ward at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All medical colleges in the State will reopen, and in-person classes will resume for final-year undergraduate students of arts and science, engineering, agriculture, fisheries and veterinary programmes in all colleges and universities, on Monday.

The government on Saturday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the reopening of universities, colleges and hostels.

Colleges have been directed to prepare a plan to handle the inflow of students and staff while monitoring safety measures, including disinfection and strategising containment measures, to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

While research scholars and final-year postgraduate students already resumed classes and laboratory work last Wednesday, the extension is part of the phased reopening of educational institutions to prevent a new wave of rapid spread of Covid-19. Extracurricular activities for which physical distancing is not possible are to be avoided, and hygienic conditions are to be maintained on campus.

‘Don’t hoist events of Route thala culture’
Chennai: Police have warned against hosting events related to ‘route thala’ culture as colleges prepare to reopen on Monday for final year undergraduate and medical students. “Students or anti-social elements posing as students are advised not to create nuisance by travelling on rooftops of buses or footboards. This is a warning,” North Zone Joint Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan said in a video message.  police said, ‘route thala’ culture is one of the reasons for gang rivalries among students of different colleges. In a message, he added, “Thala culture is out of syllabus for students in Chennai.”

