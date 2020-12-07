Anna Subway again a picture of neglect

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Anna subway connecting the Government Estate underground Metro station was renovated in September, but is now in a sorry state. Since the recent rains, water has been seeping through the roof of the subway on the Anna Salai and Government Multispeciality hospital sides. People were seen climbing over the median instead of using the subway.

The subway, one of Chennai’s biggest, is located beneath the Arignar Anna statue. It provides direct access to the concourse level of the Government Estate underground Metro station for the public and passengers from Wallajah Road, Ellis Road, Blacker’s Road and Anna Salai.

It also connects Khadi Bhavan and the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital at Omandurar Government Estate. “Though the lights are working, it is getting scarier to use the subway at night. People have been avoiding it since water started seeping through the walls, and subsequently, miscreants started frequenting the facility.

This is how most subways in the city are vandalised. This is the beginning of it,” said P Usha, a regular commuter. Another commuter pointed out that a lot of hospital-goers use the subway. “After rains lashed the city due to cyclone Nivar, water entered the subway and the floor was very slippery.

Apart from the lighting, nothing is proper. It is very difficult for patients to use the subway. Since the entry to the Government Estate Metro station is being renovated, the subway looks deserted,” she said. Despite being approached several times, officials of Chennai Metro Rail, which renovated and maintains the subway, did not comment on the issue.