Central team visits flood-hit areas in Chennai, takes stock of losses

CHENNAI: A team of officials from the Union government, accompanied by the Chennai Corporation staff, inspected flood-affected areas in Chennai on Sunday.

The team inspected areas such as Ram Nagar in Velachery, streets surrounding Pallikaranai marshlands, and Tsunami Colony in Semmenchery.

Corporation officials told Express the team was happy with flood-relief measures taken up by the civic body and also enquired if adequate essential supplies were provided to people from flood-hit areas.

“We explained to them about the free food provided to slum dwellers across the city and briefed them about the technology used to remove stagnant water,” the official said.

The Central team comprising Ashutosh Agnihotri, Manoharan, Paul Pandian

and Rananjay Singh inspects a cyclone Nivar-affected area in

Pallikaranai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

While officials were moving towards Perumbakkam from Semmenchery, a group of residents from the Perumbakkam Slum Board Tenements attempted to block the car of the Chengalpattu Collector.

Sources in the Chengalpattu district administration said the team instructed the local authorities to ensure adequate relief measures are taken for Perumbakkam residents.

The team also visited areas in North Chennai and observed that there was not much inundation there as the civic machinery had cleared water stagnation, said officials. The Central team will submit a report in Delhi, based on which, a part of funds for relief is to be sanctioned for Tamil Nadu.

State officials also informed the team about medical camps being held and patients being screened for Covid-19 simultaneously.