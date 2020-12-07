STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Covishield trial recipients doing fine: Vijayabaskar

The minister said, the immunogenicity (the ability of an antigen to provoke an immune response in the body) and the safety of the vaccine, Covishield, are being tested.

Published: 07th December 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AMID the debate that continues across the country on the effectiveness of Covid vaccine trials after a Haryana minister contracted the virus reportedly post “vaccination”, Tamil Nadu Health Minister, C Vijayabaskar, said on Sunday that the volunteers who were administered the first trial dose in the State have been doing well. He added that there were no safety issues raised so far.

The minister said, the immunogenicity (the ability of an antigen to provoke an immune response in the body) and the safety of the vaccine, Covishield, are being tested. He was responding to a question on the allegations raised by a 40-year-old Chennai man about the “severe neurological side effects” he suffered after taking the experimental dose.

Covishield is developed by the Oxford University, in collaboration with AstraZeneca. The vaccine will be produced by the Serum Institute of India, Pune, which will also market it in the country. Trials are being conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Porur, as part of themulti-centric study in India.

The minister was speaking to the press, after launching “communicable diseases prevention works” post the heavy rains, at the Government Multi Super-Specialty Hospital, Omandurar Estate. Vijayabaskar launched 240 mobile medical units for the rain-affected districts in the State, and said that swabs were collected. So far, a total of 38,837 swabs were taken from those staying in relief camps.

The Health Department, launched 435 mobile medical units and have been conducting camps across the rain-affected districts. So far, 9,573 camps were held, in which 2,27,082 people were screened, said a release. As many as 60 mobile medical units have been launched in Chennai alone, to screen people. Additionally, 15 special teams have been assigned to check chlorination in the water, and a flying squad from the Food Safety Department will also conduct tests on food products, he said.

Chlorination checks were held in 23,952 places, the release added. Meanwhile, the number of active Covid cases in the State has come down from the pre-Deepavali figures of 1.7 per cent to 1.3 per cent now. Health officials have attributed this rapid fall in active cases to the testing that continued in the State. Over 8,000 medical camps were held across the State. “Focus was given to Cuddalore and a few other coastal districts,” the official added.

The State has been testing close to 70,000 samples a day, with a test positivity rate of just two per cent, lower than that of Chennai’s, which is at 3.6 per cent. Despite low positivity rate, the testing is unlikely to come down until March at least. “Instructions have been given to all the officials to not bring down the number of tests. The focus is still on Coimbatore, Salem and Tirupur districts,” said the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covishield Vijayabaskar
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp