Mother, daughter dead as bike skids into open canal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A quick run to the nearby supermarket on Sunday evening proved fatal for this mother-daughter duo as they fell into an open storm water drain, at Mogappair in the city.

The deceased, Carolin Priscilla (50) and Evelyn (20) of Ayanambakkam, were riding back home on a two-wheeler after their purchase, said the police. “Around 7.30 pm, when they were on the service road off the Maduravoyal bypass, their bike skidded and they fell into the canal,” said the police.

Passers-by immediately alerted the fire control room. However, an ambulance crew that reached, declared the duo dead. Their bodies were retrieved from the drain and sent to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a postmortem. A case has been filed and a probe is on.

Police suspect Evelyn to have lost control, leading to the accident. Since there was water in the three-foot-wide drain, they were asphyxiated. The area is poorly lit and there is no protection layer built around the drain. Carolin was a professor at a private medical college, and Evelyn, an architecture student.