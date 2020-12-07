This ‘online’ connection will not fail and is here to stay...

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pandemic has us given a taste of the new normal. At a time when schools and colleges are reverting to the old system, online classes particularly in engineering, higher education and placement opportunities is here to stay, say faculties of educational institutions and students.

Online conferences are becoming an affordable alternative for many institutions. “We have tracked down many alumni who are abroad and have arranged for them to speak with students. Earlier when we had a conference, we had to invite speakers and pay for their travel.

So inviting a speaker from abroad was a costly affair,” says Sai Prakash Leo Muthu, CEO, Sairam Institutions, adding that sharing knowledge has become very easy with the effective use of technology.

While virtual classes, seminars and conferences have given students a broader exposure and chances to network with field experts, it has limitations too.

He says that colleges and laboratories are the only place students can get hands-on training, “This is a barrier we have to cross.” G Maheswaran, an associate professor from Chennai Institute of Technology says that using online tools has given students a dynamic understanding of engineering.

“We got all students enrolled into virtual labs available so that students do not lose out on the experimenting experience. They can submit their records and observations online. But, the tools are limited for senior students who ought to perform more complex projects.” An associate professor from an engineering college in Anna Nagar says that virtual placements have given students a better chance this year. He says, “Companies have come up with novel ways to recruit students. The experience is no different from in-person placements.”

Survey by IIT-M alumni

As many as 92 per cent of respondents of a survey conducted by the alumni of IIT-Madras alumni association stated that remote working is here to stay and 69 per cent believe that it is going to be the case with education as well.

The survey was conducted as part of the association’s annual conference Sangam 2020, in which more than half of the 1,564 respondents were alumni of the IIT. IIT-M campus placements were held online and a total of 123 offers were made by 22 companies during first day’s session 1.1.