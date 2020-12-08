As roads succumb to rain, will more lives go down the drain?

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The dangers on our roads were highlighted by the death of a mother-daughter duo who fell in an open canal in Mogappair on Sunday; but this is no isolated incident, say residents across the city. Numerous stretches have open unattended canals, manholes, stormwater drains, sewage drains and culverts, posing a deadly risk to the public.

Battered causeways with protruding wires accompanied by poor illumination have become a nightmare for pedestrians and motorists in Ashok Nagar, the elevated stretch of MRTS stations from Thiruvanmiyur to Chepauk, 200 Feet Road in Thoraipakkam, Kelambakkam and Urapakkam, among other places.

“Numerous accidents have taken place along waterbodies in the city. Most do not create much of a buzz because they are not fatal. Many places don’t even have hand railings,” said D Prashanth, a resident of Ashok Nagar.

Balamurugan M, a regular commuter, added, “From Aadanur, where the Adyar River starts, to Guduvancherry, water canals meet the road at various intersections, mostly at turnings. Most of these intersections do not have any retaining walls or other safety precautions. Some don’t even have proper streetlights.”

The MRTS station stretch from Thiruvanmiyur to Chepauk over Buckingham Canal also does not have proper safety infrastructure.

V Santhanam, a civic activist from Chrompet, said not just culverts and canals, but even open drains pose a major threat. “The drains are at least five-six feet deep. The civic authorities must scout, find these issues and close all the drains. Though they are narrow, they are deep enough to drown a child. The government must also give proper compensation to the deceased.”

When contacted, an official from the city corporation said they informed their staff to close all open canals, and added that the public may lodge complaints by dialling 1913.