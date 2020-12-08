Boxing it forward

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As much as we’ve come to accept that many things in life come at a price in the multilevel barter system of our own making, so much of this world still runs in the quiet goodness of the ‘paying it forward’ way. T Milton Samsunder’s boxing club — Red Boxing in Vyasar Nagar Colony in Perambur — is yet another testament to this way of life. It’s only reaffirmed when, talking about the school’s origin, he says, “Why shouldn’t we teach the kids what we know about boxing? That was the motive.”

What began as a backyard venture with just three kids from their neighbourhood has now grown to accommodate nearly 60 students taking up varying levels of training. “We started this a year ago (November 2019). The kids with us then, their parents were all daily wage workers. Some days, both parents will find work; on others, only one will be working. Within three months, we had 20 children training with us. Then, we hit 30. After they had had training for three-four months, we took them to a tournament hosted by a local club. As many as 11 kids won a medal in the different weight categories they participated in. If we could get them to do so well with just three months of training, we were sure they would do better with more help. That’s when we increased the number of students we were training and the amount of training too,” he recounts, swiftly describing the boxing club’s success.

A day on the ground

While Milton has been the brains behind the operations, Rathna Kumar (Milton’s cousin) and his friend Stephen — both part of the Railways boxing team — have been the ones training the students every day. A typical day has the kids sweating it out from 5 am to 7.30 am. There’s often an evening session too, if the students are not too exhausted from the morning routine that is. Just as they were ready to amp up their regimen, the pandemic hit. Four lockdowns and more months of fear later, the club has opened its doors to students again. But, it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing since.

“As much as we train the students to our best, they tend to lag behind their peers in certain aspects. For learning the right techniques requires some equipment. We don’t have enough of everything to go around. The next big thing is nourishment. Just being able to get the day’s requirement of proteins is a big deal. Nearly 70 per cent of kids with us probably only have kanji for breakfast. So, we are having to fulfil these requirements on our side,” he explains. They have been trying to collect funds for these needs. While they have managed to gather about `15,000, it is far from their intended target of `1.70 lakh. Some people have been kind and offered whatever equipment they may have had, like gloves or punching bag, reports Milton.

Need for trainers

Yet, their problems won’t stop there. While Rathna Kumar and Stephen have generously made time to teach the kids on a voluntary basis, Milton will have to get more trainers and pay them too if more children were to join them. The club also has few options in terms of proper training grounds. So far, they have moved base from one open ground to another; the latest being the BSNL Ground in Vyasar Nagar Colony. When there is rain, like it has been for the past two weeks, they can do little else but stop training and get the children to go through their workout routine individually. Yet, there’s hope that enough funds will be able to address all these issues. “We are also looking to rent a godown, where we can set up a ring and teach the kids. We’ve been trying to gather funds for nearly two-three months now. We won’t be able to rely on our savings for too long right?” he shares.

Despite these challenges, there is no question about whether they should keep at it. For, beyond the arena, they have found that boxing has had much more to offer the kids and trainers alike. Milton has a world outside of boxing. He works for NalandaWay Foundation; he writes plays, and is a theatre artiste too. It was a combination of his experience with football and his social work background that, strangely enough, brought him into the ring. “There is no dearth of football clubs in north Madras. Yet, boxing clubs are very, very few. That’s why I wanted to focus on boxing. My cousin helped along the way. It was then that we decided that we’ll do our part for the kids around us,” he narrates.

Discipline with a punch

For the kids, on the other hand, this is more of a self-discipline tool than self-defence training, suggests Milton. “From waking up on time every day to learning to be respectful to their seniors, this helps with everything. We were able to see a drastic change in the students. Initially, they knew me as Milton anna. ‘Avaru varuvaru, chumma paathutu povaru’ (He’ll come and just take a look) was the idea. They only behaved around the coach. After four-five weeks, they began greeting me when I came in and gave me their progress update. This was something they picked up automatically. More importantly, this helped bring out active changes in even the most inactive kids. Even introverted children have developed the confidence to be able to speak and mingle with others,” he shares.

Milton notes that a few of their older students have gone on to qualify for the police department. He dreams of taking the students beyond the local clubs to national tournaments. All he needs is a little help.

Here’s how you can contribute

GPay to 8939520207 (or) Transfer money to this account:

 T Milton Samsunder

 NM Branch

 A/c no: 0045104000282208

 IFSC: IBKL 0000045