Docs at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Hospital save 28-year-old after iron rod pierces his shoulder

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital saved a 28-year-old man by surgically removing an iron rod, which pierced through his shoulder.

The patient, who is a construction worker at Avadi, fell from a building resulting in the iron rod piercing through his left shoulder and arm pit.

RGGGH dean Dr E Theranirajan said the patient, who hails from Sriperumbudur, was treated immediately by specialists in the departments of general surgery and cardio thoracic surgery.

“Immediately after his admission, a CT scan was taken and the rod was surgically removed. The patient almost recovered 30 minutes after the treatment and since then, he has been doing fine,” Dr Theranirajan told The New Indian Express.

The patient was given tetanus toxoid and immunoglobulin and was also given a thorough wound wash. “If any foreign body enters the body during an accident, people must not wait or physically remove it by themselves but seek medical attention immediately. We were able to save him as surgeons are available at the RGGGH 24x7,” said Dr Theranirajan.

Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, who visited the patient at the hospital on Tuesday, said Tamil Nadu has state of the art trauma care centres in every district headquarters hospital. He lauded the excellent work done by the doctors, nurses and technicians at the RGGGH.

“In many places, people are scared to touch patients without a COVID-19 negative test but here at RGGGH, doctors straightaway treated him successfully, at the earliest,” he told The New Indian Express, adding that the hospital provides the best healthcare not only for the poor but everyone.

Doctors who were part of the surgery included Dr Mariappan, Dr Kannan and Dr Rajesh, among others.