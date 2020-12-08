Drunk policeman misbehaves with woman, gets thrashed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A constable was arrested for allegedly being drunk in uniform and misbehaving with a woman in Vadapalani on Sunday night. He was later released on station bail. The cop, identified as Rajiv, from Arumbakkam, attached to the KK Nagar police station, but posted at the MGR Nagar police station on OD basis, said a senior police officer.

Around 10 pm on Sunday, when he was on his way home after work, he stopped his two-wheeler at the bus stop near Ambika Empire Hotel on 100-ft road and asked a woman in her 20s to come with him, the police said. “When she refused, he allegedly grabbed her hand and she raised an alarm. Another woman at the bus stop came to her support, and locals and passers-by gathered,” said a police officer.

The public questioned the cop, and since he was inebriated, they attacked him though he was in uniform. Video clips of him being thrashed were circulated on social media on Monday.“Since he suffered injuries, he was released on bail. He will be placed under suspension and departmental action will be initiated against him for having been drunk in uniform,” said the officer.