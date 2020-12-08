Play your way to a green world

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The past few years have witnessed hundreds of campaigns aimed at making people more aware of the many ways in which they can contribute to a green society. From plantation drives to DIY projects, we’ve seen it all. But, have you had a gentle nudge come your way in the form of a fun card game? Soon, you will, when Aanya and Ria Mehta give the world their very own The Environment Game. A part of the Arya Play catalogue, a brand brought to life by their parents Sameer and Rochana Mehta, this card game is designed to empower individuals and families by providing deeper insights into themselves that in turn enable proactive life choices. And the seventh graders promise that it’s not without much fun.

The game has 50 cards, all depicting a concept — carpooling, quitting smoking, avoiding plastics, waste segregation, planting trees and much more — that will help people contribute to a healthy environment. “There are different ways of playing it — Let’s Win It Style or Truth or Dare Style. One way to do it is Most Valued,” begins Ria. Her dad steps in to offer that the closest it comes to is a game of rummy. “Swap out cards in your hand for one from the other that you desire more,” he says, even as Aanya adds that you will have to desire those concepts to want to pick them and make your set. At the end of the game, you will have cards that define your lifestyle or how you want to take it forward.

Whatever your gameplay of choice, the game is likely to have a positive effect on you — pushing you just a little bit further to commit to the goals (like waste segregation or going organic) that you had not yet come around to adopting entirely, offers Sameer. The one habit that changed for him was going from using single-sided prints to double-sided ones.

The girls, while juggling online classes (including a Model United Nations class on renewable energy) and recreational pursuits, managed to put this together in a month. With the help of a designer, they managed to effectively illustrate the principles on the cards. A trial run with friends and family helped them bring down the number of concepts used in the game from 90 to a handsome 50, besides letting them improve on game styles. Now, the game is just a week away from release. But the girls are not stopping just yet. They plan to have it translated in a few local languages to make it easily available to more people, especially school students. There’s an idea for an app in the making too. All it takes is some waiting.

The game will soon be available on Amazon and Flipkart for Rs 100.