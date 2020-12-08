Waiting to swallow lives, in ‘hole’ or part

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Come monsoon, roads resemble obstacle courses. And if you thought potholes were bad enough, brace yourself for manholes. Left open, these deadly pits seem waiting to swallow lives.They’re deep enough for two or three people to stand one on top of the other and still not reach the surface of the road. And when they’re on stretches that are practically unmotorable, courtesy potholes and slush — like the road linking Kalimman Koil Street to residential areas of Nerkundram, Poonamallee High Road and Koyambedu Market — they pose an even bigger threat, to pedestrians and children too.

What’s worse is officials do little to neutralise the danger. An open manhole on the stretch has no barricade; just a bunch of twigs sticking out to warn passersby. A Corporation official from Nerkundram said they were put there since the manhole doesn’t have a lid. But motorists say it’s of little help.

Multiple roads have manholes that are either half-open or have damaged lids. Officials of the Chennai Corporation say Metro Water is to blame as they don’t repair roads properly after working on manholes. “We have been asking for a lid, but since it isn’t available we will explore alternatives, like sourcing it from a private party,” said the corporation official.

The turn linking Kaliamman Koil Street and Iyappa Nagar has a manhole with a broken lid. For now, it has been covered with a stick and tyre, and a Chinmaya Nagar official said it will soon be closed properly.

Further down Poonamallee High Road, near Maduravoyal, there are two open manholes on the footpath. While the police have closed them with makeshift barricades as a precautionary measure, no official could be contacted for a comment on why the manholes weren’t shut with proper lids.

A pedestrian said the government should have ensured manholes were properly closed before the rains. The officials are hardly aware as they don’t review the work to be done prior to the monsoon, he opined.