Chennai gets 48% excess rain so far this season

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city is having a dream run this monsoon, receiving 48 per cent excess rainfall, so far. From October 1 to December 8, Chennai received a total of 1,016 mm rainfall, as against the normal 688 mm.

Not just Chennai, its neighbouring districts Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur too received excess rain, helping fill-reservoirs and lakes, and recharge ground water. However, the monsoon is set to take a break after back-to-back formation of weather systems. Rainfall activity is expected to reduce considerably with ex-Burevi remnants fizzling out.

The Met office said only light rain is forecasted on Chennai for the next two days. “The sky is likely to be partly cloudy, with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 30 and 24 degree Celsius, respectively.”