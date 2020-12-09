Counting on kavuni’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Balatinaw in the Phillippines, jasmine black rice in Thailand, kalo dhaner chaal in Bangladesh, and believe it or not...forbidden rice in China. Legend has it that the rice earned its name because it was once reserved for the Chinese emperor to ensure his health and longevity, and forbidden to anyone else. But that’s not for us Indians to worry about.

Considered as a superfood by scientists and health experts, this variety of black rice, known as kavuni in Tamil Nadu, holds far more promise in its benefits than its paavam appearance. Unlike other rice varieties, a mere 100 grams of kavuni has only 72 grams of carbs, 9 grams of protein, 5 grams of fibre and 2 grams of fat, says Ramya Ramchandran, dietician and founder-director of Nectar Integrated Health Services.

Its rare variety makes it rich in micronutrients like Vitamin A, B complex vitamins, magnesium, iron, zinc, calcium, potassium and selenium. “If there is a deficiency of these nutrients, it can lead to infections, which in turn can affect the immune functions. So, mincronutrients like these are essential to building our immunity,” she notes.

Why kavuni rice?

Consuming this pigmented rice at least twice a week can help you remain free of nutrient deficiencies. Besides, vegetarians and vegans who worry about being able to get enough protein, here is your answer, suggests Ramya, adding that the rice is also low in fat and gluten-free.

Benefits

Protein: This is vital for repairing and building the tissues. As antibodies and immune cells, too, rely on protein, it is an important ing redient in f ight ing infections. Fibre: This plays an important role in enhancing the health and function of the gut microbiota.

It also helps to reduce inflammation, control appetite (thereby helping in weight management), improve nutrient absorption, manage the blood sugar level, and reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer.

Zinc: This is an essential nutrient our body can’t make and hence, it’s important in our diet. Besides being a key element for the growth and maturation of organs, it also required for immune cell development.

Iron: Essential for transporting oxygen to other parts of the body, and prevent anaemia and respiratory infections.

Magnesium: Needed for muscle and nerve function. Helps boost exercise performance, lowers blood pressure, has anti-inflammatory properties, and may improve symptoms of premenstrual syndrome.

Potassium: Another important mineral that is required to reduce the high blood pressure, retain water, protect the body from developing a stroke and prevent the formation of kidney stones.

Vitamin E: A powerful antioxidant that prevents free radical damage and has anti-ageing properties. B-complex

vitamins: It plays a crucial role in energy production, preventing infections, red blood cell production, nerve function, fetal brain development, proper digestion, lowering the risk of pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, improve muscle strength in men, and much more.

Restrictions

Not suitable for people who have kidney diseases or those who have compromised gut function.

How to consume

Black rice takes more time to cook and is very sticky once cooked. Its fibre content makes it quite chewy. It is more suited for porridge, pudding, desserts and such preparations. It can also be incorporated into the dosa batter.

Recipe

BLACK RICE KHEER

Ingredients

Kavuni rice: 3/4th of a cup, soaked overnight

Milk: 1 litre

Crushed cardamom: 4 pods

Bay leaf: 1 piece

Dry ginger powder: 1/4 tsp

Grated coconut: 2 tbsp

Mixed nuts and dry fruits (chopped almonds, cashews, raisins, figs and dates): 2 tbsp

Palm sugar/jaggery to taste

Method