Give a twist to your walk

CHENNAI: When you think of infinity, you think of something larger than large, of a universe filled with endless possibilities, of the fact that infinity can cause strangely sweet and sour things to happen. For there isn’t one way to think about infinity.

Perhaps, this was the premise on which the idea of ‘infinity walk’ was conceived by clinical psychotherapist Deborah Sunbeck in the mid-1980s, when she was searching for an effective and holistic method that would facilitate integrated healing and self-development.

While Indian folklore suggests that the infinity walk was practised by yogis decades ago, more recent empirical evidence gives us a kaleidoscopic view of its scientific benefits.

Move your body

In simpler terms, infinity walk is walking in the shape of the number 8. Dr Anand, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Fortis Malar Hospital, Chennai, points out two observations, “It activates all the muscles in your body. All your body parts such as legs, ankles, knees, abdomen, hip, hands, shoulders, neck, and head, etc., move in a twist-and-turn pattern.

So, it gives a very good physical movement to all parts of the body when compared to regular walking. Also, your concentration improves and overall blood flow is comparatively good. It is generally advisable for the elderly, especially those who cannot go for a longdistance walk due to health ailments, to do the infinity walk under the supervision of their children.” But there are no proper studies on whether or not it controls or reverses any lifestyle condition, he informs.

The benefits are not limited to the physical movement. The earth’s magnetic field also acts on our body when you walk in the 8 pattern. Rohini Manohar, founder of Chennai Yoga Studio, says, “As you walk in the south-north direction, i.e. towards and against the earth’s magnetic field, the body gets energised and activates the chakras and all internal organs for normal functioning.

It’s easy to get distracted while walking in a straight line but walking in a continuous curve requires concentration and no distraction. It improves your hand-eye coordination, concentration, and helps strike body balance. It helps you calm your mind and relieves stress after a long day at work.”

Practitioners’ voice

When opting to walk in this pattern, it is best to be barefeet for the pressure to be created at different points due to contact with the ground, thereby activating all internal organs. “While following a pattern, your ankles are also learning to adapt to it by shifting the weight from ankle to foot. Your grip is strengthened and so, the right posture also sets in,” elaborates Rohini.

Infinity walk doesn’ t require much space. It can be done on your terrace or in a park, playground, and even inside your home. It comes as a respite to people who do not have the time to walk long distances. Uma Satish, a History professor, has been practising infinity walking for over a decade. “I used to have arthritis and other knee-related problems because of standing for long hours in class. A doctor and even a few friends suggested I try infinity walking.

I do it for half an hour in the morning and evening — 15 minutes clockwise and 15 minutes anticlockwise. It has increased my flexibility and reduced the knee pain,” shares Uma, who has been encouraging her kids and elderly parents to practise it too. For 60-something Suryakala, her evenings are incomplete without walking in the pattern of eight, which she has been drawn on her terrace. Inspired by her, a few of her neighbours have also made this a part of their fitness routine.

“While walking, how often do we pay attention to how our arms swing, how the hands are held, and how the feet are placed on the floor? Infinity walk lets me do all of it. My doctor insisted I do this alongside regular walking as it activates both sides of the brain. Earlier, I used to feel dizzy when I had to walk in a circular motion repeatedly, but walking along the curves regularly has reduced that fear and stabilised my leg movements,”she reveals.

Concurring, 24-year-old Nisha J, a medical aspirant, suggests that infinity walking has been a big stressbuster from her packed exam schedules. “I have been practising it in my room as I’m not comfortable hitting the gym anytime soon. I practise this for 15 minutes each in the morning, noon and evening while taking a break from my studies.

When I walk, my mind is completely involved in the activity and does not deviate easily. It has improved my eyesight and memory as well,” she points out. To practise infinite walking, all you need to is draw the shape of 8 by joining two circles of approximately six feet in diameter in south and north directions.

You can also imagine the shape of eight and walk if that’s comfortable. If you’re doing it in your drawing room, then place two chairs, three feet apart, and walk between the chairs. In a world where people constantly complain about being hard-pressed for time, infinity walk comes as a sweet solution.