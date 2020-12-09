STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Gold medals to break lockdown monotony

Life under lockdown can be frustrating. It can have an adverse effect on a lot of things. Right? Wrong, if you are R Vaishali.

Published: 09th December 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

I am very grateful to my team, says the 19-year-old

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Life under lockdown can be frustrating. It can have an adverse effect on a lot of things. Right? Wrong, if you are R Vaishali. The chess player from Chennai has turned this difficult period into the most fruitful phase of her career and won gold medals as part of the Indian teams in the Online Olympiad and Asian Team Championship, besides being awarded the same medal on the top board of the continental event. Ask her about achievements and you get a reply coated in modesty, which has been a trait of most players from the city that consistently produces India’s top performers in the game of 64 squares.

“I was very satisfied with my games at the Asians. It was a great result overall. It was nice to contribute to our team effort. I am grateful to my team,” says Vaishali. For a 19-year-old, sharing team space with the likes of Viswanathan Anand and Koneru Humpy can be a huge experience and Vaishali is keen to make the most of it.

“It was great to be in the same team with Anand sir, Humpy mam and everyone else. I cherish every moment of it. This experience will propel me to give my best in the future.” Vaishali did creditably — although it didn’t fetch her a medal — in the Women’s Speed Chess Championship, where she reached the semifinals in a strong field. “That was one of my best events this year. I was able to fight against strong women players. It gave me a huge amount of confidence,” she recollects.

The BCom second year student of MOP Vaishnav College lives in an environment of chess. She is coached by the renowned RB Ramesh and her younger brother Praggnanandhaa is already an accomplished player himself. “It is nice to have a brother at home who plays chess. I prepare a lot with him. And I have been working with Ramesh sir for over six years.

He taught me how to have a systematic approach on and off the board. This helped me evolve as a player. He keeps supporting and motivating, which helps me give my best.” It’s not easy to be a player and a student at the same time. At the moment, Vaishali is preparing for online semester exams. “My college is conducting online classes everyday.

They have granted me permission regarding attendance, for which I am grateful to them.” But chess remains priority. And she has goals to pursue. “I have two International Master norms and need one more to complete the title. My aim after that is becoming a Grandmaster.” In a country where just two women (Humpy and Dronavalli Harika) have secured the Grandmaster title, Vaishali stands a good chance to fulfil her dream if she keeps improving the way she has been.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp